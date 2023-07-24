NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a disturbance brings a few storms around on Tuesday; searing heat comes for the latter part of the week. By Saturday, we may be talking about the first official heat wave of the season for New York City.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued on Monday afternoon for areas well north of the city as a disturbance passing into the north brings the threat of some gusty showers and storms. For the city and coast, it will stay dry for Monday night. It will be humid, though, as temperatures trail into the lower 70s.

Tuesday starts fine, but showers and thunderstorms will flare up during the afternoon. Some of the storms could be slow movers and cause some localized flash flooding as a result. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s

The rest of the week will feature increased heat and humidity. Wednesday will be a hot day with highs in the upper 80s, but we may already see the heat index climb into the lower 90s.

Thursday will feature the air temperatures getting up into the lower 90s, with the heat index increasing into the upper 90s. A stray storm may develop with all the heat and humidity in place.

The worst of the heat arrives on Friday as temperatures climb up into the upper 90s. The heat index will climb past 100 degrees, and we may see Excessive Heat Warnings issued due to the extreme humidity levels. A frontal boundary starts to move in, bringing the chance of showers and storms in the afternoon.

On Saturday, the front will still be to the north and west, allowing for one more hot and humid day. Expect highs to be in the lower 90s. The front will cross through late in the day, bringing another chance of showers and storms.

Relief arrives on Sunday with high pressure moving in. Temperatures will back into the mid-80s, and the humidity will trail downward.