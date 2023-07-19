NEW YORK (PIX11) — Things calm down for Wednesday night as a small disturbance passed south of New York City, bringing showers across a good portion of New Jersey.

A small area of high pressure keeps us dry on Thursday, but another storm system brings back some scattered showers on Friday. The good news is that the storm will clear out, and we should have a pleasant weekend on tap.

Wednesday night will feature partly cloudy skies. There will still be a haze as temperatures trail into the lower 70s.

It looks to be a dry day on Thursday with partly sunny skies. Some clouds will increase late in the day, well ahead of the next storm system. Expect afternoon temperatures to be in the mid-80s.

A few showers may make their way into the region Friday morning, but another round of storms looks to move through during the latter part of the day. It remains to be seen if there could be any flooding downpours from all the rain that occurs. The rain will cool things down a bit in terms of temperatures, with highs backing down into the lower 80s.

The good news is that the weather will clear out, allowing for what looks to be a pleasant weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny for both days, and the humidity will trend downward. Expect highs to be in the mid-80s during the period.

The pleasant stretch continues into Monday and Tuesday, but the next chance of storms may arrive by the middle part of next week.