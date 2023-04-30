NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storms that have pummelled the New York City area this weekend continue Sunday, bringing blustery winds and fog.

Much of the tri-state area will see temperatures in the 60s, but rain, fog, and heavy wind are expected through much of the day Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The thunderstorms and wind gusts of up to 30 mph continue Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

Afternoon showers and a high of 59 are expected Monday, the service said. It will be rainy with temperatures in the 50s from Tuesday through Thursday before the sun returns on Friday.