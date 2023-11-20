NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it is not the worst-case scenario, a potent storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds across the tri-state region this week. The good news is that it will end just as the big Wednesday getaway gets underway. That being said, if there are those who want to get a head start late on Tuesday, it could be a treacherous time to be out on the roads.

Monday night will be a dry and cold night. A few high clouds will be around, but temperatures will end up dropping quite a bit into the low to mid 30s. Some inland spots well north could very well go down into the teens.

Clouds will thicken Tuesday morning, with the rain holding off until the afternoon. Most of the rain will end up on the light to moderate side through the evening hours. Temperatures will gradually make their way into the mid to upper 40s by the early evening hours.

The chance for heavier rain comes in during the overnight hours as the low pressure system moves through the region. In addition to the heavy downpours, winds will pick up from the south, gusting some 30 to 40 mph in some cases. That wind will also cause temperatures to actually rise into the 50s through the period.

A few leftover showers will be around on Wednesday morning, but most of the rain should be heading offshore. Skies should partially clear out during the day, with temperatures hovering in the mid 50s. Behind the front, a westerly wind will be in place, so we are not expecting a dramatic cooldown by any means.

Thanksgiving will be a decent day with mostly sunny skies. There might be a brisk breeze around, but temperatures will end up climbing into the low to mid 50s.

Cooler air moves in for Black Friday as a cooler air mass moves in. While it will be sunny, expect temperatures to stay in the 40s during the day. Expect more of the same as well for Saturday.

While it is several days away, the forecast models are indicating a storm that will pass to the south on Sunday. One of the models has the storm passing right underneath bringing some rain for us. It is something to watch for the next couple of days.