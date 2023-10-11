NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the next two days before another storm system will move into the area. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 69 in the city and upper 60s to near 70 in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 67 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler as low pressure will move into the region from the west. The high will be 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain as a storm system will move into the area. The high will be 58 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain continuing as low pressure will pass through the region. The high will be 57 in the city and upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the upper 50s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain as another front will move through the region. The high will be 59 in the city and upper 50s to near 60 in the suburbs.