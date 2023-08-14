NEW YORK (PIX11) – Look for the warm air to stay in place for another day. Afternoon highs on Monday will reach the mid to upper 80s in most locations, and some areas in central and southern New Jersey could touch 90 degrees.

We’ll start off on a sunny note Monday morning, but clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon as a storm system makes its way toward the five boroughs.

Showers are expected to develop late this evening and persist into the nighttime hours.

Periods of steady rain and a few thunderstorms are possible late at night, and downpours, hail, and a tornado may be seen in some areas as well.

Expect the wet weather to come to an end by late Tuesday morning. Look for brighter and drier conditions on Wednesday.