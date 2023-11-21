NEW YORK (PIX11) – Look for early-morning sunshine to give way to increasing clouds as a storm system approaches the area.

Rain is expected to overspread the area by 3 p.m., and then pick up intensity towards the late-evening hours. Winds will gradually increase as well. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Expect the rain to continue into tonight. The rain will be heavy at times, and one to three inches of rain is possible.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be seen in some locations as well, especially when the center of the storm system is just to the south of us. Temperatures will rise into the 50s.

Fortunately, skies are expected to clear out for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but it will be a chilly start with temperatures in the low 40s.