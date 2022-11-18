NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will pass through the region Friday, keeping unseasonably cold conditions for the area. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers or flurries. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold as high pressure will pass to the south of the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and chilly once again as temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 30s for most areas.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cold as a weak front will pass through the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures that will be in the low to mid-40s for much of the region.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and milder as a high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic and winds shift to the south. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the low to mid-50s for much of the area.