NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will continue to dominate the weather before moving offshore by the end of the workweek. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will once again be well above average. The high will be 82 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and not as warm with a high temperature of 76 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy as a cold front will work its way in from the west. Showers will develop late in the day as low pressure will move toward the area. The high temperature will be 72 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms as a storm system will pass through the region. The high temperature will be 69 in the city and upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and windy as high pressure will return from the west. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high of 60 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for much of the region.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 65 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.