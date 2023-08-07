NEW YORK (PIX11) – Look for clouds to remain in place as a low-pressure storm system makes its way through the region.

Showers are expected during the morning hours of Monday, followed by a lull in the action for a good portion of the afternoon. Some locations could see the sun peek out as well, but don’t let that fool you as more showers and storms are likely after 5 p.m.

Humidity levels will be on the rise as well, so it will feel quite sticky out there. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s to low 80s.

Some leftover wet weather is possible tomorrow, but more sunshine will be seen as well. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 80s. Expect drier conditions on Wednesday.