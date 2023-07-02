NEW YORK (PIX11) — Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to soak the New York City area Sunday.

The showers should arrive by the afternoon and could bring gusty winds, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the five boroughs, parts of New Jersey, and the Hudson Valley.

The high will be 84 degrees but the humidity is at 80 percent, the service said.

More showers are expected on Monday with a high of 89 but the heat index will make it feel like 96, according to the NWS.

It will be partly sunny with a high of 88 on the Fourth of July.

It will be in the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday and the mid-80s on Friday, the service said.