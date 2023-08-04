NEW YORK (PIX11) – A cold front will move toward the region, bringing unsettled weather to finish the work week. We can expect partly sunny skies Friday afternoon with showers and strong thunderstorms developing later.

Some of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The high temperature will be 82 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will bring air from Canada into the region. The high temperature will be 84 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm and dry as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 85 in the city and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly above average with a high of 86 in the city and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high will be 88 in the city and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for much of the area.