NEW YORK (PIX11) – A stationary frontal boundary that has been bringing showers and storms across the region continues to bring the risk of unsettled weather conditions for the start of the new work week. Things are expected to briefly calm down on Tuesday, but another storm system looks to bring more thunderstorms on Wednesday. Things should settle down afterward for the rest of the week.

Additional showers and storms will be possible for much of Monday. Some of it may contain torrential downpours as well and that could lead to some street flooding. The threat somewhat lessens by the early evening hours, but an additional downpour cannot be ruled out. The sun may break through the clouds in between the storms and that may help bring temperatures up toward 80 degrees.

High pressure will briefly move in on Tuesday and that should keep things quiet for the most part. There will still be a good amount of clouds around during the day, with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Another wave of low pressure moves in for Wednesday bringing more showers and storms. Considering many places have been getting a lot of rain recently, localized flooding cannot be ruled out. Expect highs to back down into the mid 70s.

The rest of the week looks to be great. High pressure will bring mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

For the weekend, all eyes turn to Hurricane Lee. Fortunately, the frontal boundary bringing showers and storms on Wednesday should steer the storm well east. That being said, it is still a big storm. There is a chance that areas east of the city may get some rain from the outermost rainbands of the cyclone. That being said, the worst of the storm should stay off the coast.

For the city and the rest of the region, we may still get some gusty winds associated with Lee on Saturday. The beaches along the coast will get a beating though, with dangerous rip currents and beach erosion.

Things should then quiet down by Sunday with mostly sunny skies.