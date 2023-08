NEW YORK (PIX11) – Showers and storms are expected to drench the tri-state area Wednesday before humidity levels drop.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s range in New York and New Jersey through the rest of the week until Sunday. Sunday’s highs are in the upper 80s.

Labor Day weekend is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures possibly reaching 90 degrees on Monday.

The heat will stay at least through Tuesday, which has highs around 92 degrees.