NEW YORK (PIX11) — The upper-level system that has been keeping the tri-state region cool with the occasional shower is finally making its move to head out to sea. While a shower will be around from time to time for the next two days, the chances are decreasing. Through the weekend, a pleasant warmup is in store and the temperatures will continue into next week.

Wednesday evening will feature some light showers around. Most of it should be on the light side, however, there could be a very brief downpour. Eventually, the showers should turn more widely scattered overnight before it dissipates. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday will feature a good deal of clouds throughout. Another round of light scattered showers may develop during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

The system will finally shift well offshore by Friday. Despite moving away, there could still be a stray shower that may flare up during the afternoon. There will be more sun though and that will help bring temperatures up into the lower 60s.

May finally makes its appearance on Saturday. High pressure will move in and bring in sunny skies. It will be a gorgeous day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s. By Sunday, we can see the 70s during the afternoon with a plentiful amount of sunshine.

Through the early part of next week, the skies will remain generally sunny with highs climbing further into the mid 70s. There is some uncertainty by the middle part of the week as the next storm approaches and brings back the chance of rain into the forecast.