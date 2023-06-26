NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move toward the tri-state area bringing the risk of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. We can expect partly sunny skies in the morning with showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Some may contain damaging winds and heavy downpours. The high temperature will be 83 degrees in New York City and upper 70s to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms continuing as low pressure will continue to drift close to the area. The high temperature will be 78 degrees in New York City and upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 80 degrees in New York City and low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for much of the tri-state region.

Friday will be partly cloudy and continue warm as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 82 degrees in New York City and low 80s in the suburbs.