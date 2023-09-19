NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for the next several days before moving offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 74 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures that will be close to seasonable. The high will be 75 in the city and mid 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant once again as high pressure will continue to be in control of the weather for the region. The high will be 74 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 73 in the city and low 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a front will approach the region from the west. The high will be 66 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain and temperatures near 70 degrees for much of the area.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a continuing chance of rain showers as low pressure will slowly drift away from the region. The high will be 72 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.