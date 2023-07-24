NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures are expected to rise this week in New York and New Jersey.

A high-pressure system is expected to park itself over Tennessee and swing some hotter and more humid air in our direction.

Afternoon temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 80s and low 90s in many areas.

Most of the day should remain dry, but a shower or storm could develop in some locations during the afternoon or evening.

The rest of the week is expected to be quite scorching as well, and New York City could see its first heat wave of the season.

Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 90s just about every day through Friday, and heat index values could reach 100 degrees at times.

Be sure to take it easy out there, and don’t over-exert yourself. A break in the heat is not expected until the weekend.