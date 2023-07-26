NEW YORK (PIX11) — The season’s probable and first heat wave is on the way. A Bermuda High sets up, bringing in a set of very hot days and humidity, will not help as the heat index will sail past 100 degrees for part of the stretch.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for the city starting Thursday and will continue into Friday. Along with extreme temperatures will be the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms will be a possibility on Thursday as an area of low pressure passes to the north.

Wednesday night will be warm as temperatures only drop into the low to mid-70s.

The warm temperatures will set the plate for a very hot day on Thursday. A warm front passes, bringing the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning. Temperatures will then soar into the low to mid-90s across the region.

The humidity and hot temperatures will be downright oppressive as the heat index surges toward 104 degrees in the city. While the city gets baked with all the heat and humidity, a frontal boundary passes to the north, bringing the chance for thunderstorms to develop. Some storms could be strong to severe, with torrential downpours, and contain damaging winds.

While it may be a good idea to head out to the area beaches to cool off on Thursday, a strong southerly wind will be around, causing a high threat of dangerous rip currents along the South Shore of Long Island.

Friday will feature more heat and humidity. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90s under hazy sunshine. Unlike Thursday, the chance of storms will be less. It cannot be ruled out, but an isolated thunderstorm may flare up in spots due to all the extreme temperatures.

The heat wave caps off on Saturday. Temperatures will back down into the lower 90s thanks to a cold front approaching the region during the day. The humidity will still make it feel like the upper 90s before the thunderstorms develop.

Cooler air will follow behind for Sunday as high pressure arrives from Canada. Expect highs to be in the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies.

We remain dry into the new work week, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Toward the latter part of the next week, we may start seeing the humidity come back.