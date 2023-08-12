NEW YORK (PIX11) — The city is under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms today.

A low-pressure system residing over the Great Lakes continues to feed moisture into the atmosphere as spotty showers and storms make their way over to New York.

Although there are chances of rain throughout the day, it’s looking like the bulk of these storms will come later this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 80s for most with humidity not being so terrible.

Showers are possible again Sunday morning but will dissipate before the day is in full swing. It will be far more humid tomorrow and, in addition, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s, with some reaching 90 degrees.

Monday will see similar conditions, although there is no rain in sight that day. Tuesday will be the final day of this upcoming week that will experience showers and thunderstorms; these are expected to last all day.

For the remainder of the week, expect temperatures in the low to mid 80s, as well as sunny conditions.