NEW YORK (PIX11) —It will be mostly dry on Wednesday before scattered showers threaten the New York City area in the evening.

It will be partly sunny with a high of 60 in the city, upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy and rainy before the showers clear out of the region. The temperatures will be milder with a high of 64 in the city, and low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy before the rain moves in later in the day. The high will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be another rainy and cloudy day. But the temperatures will be well below average with a high only reaching 56 in the city, and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the region. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.