NEW YORK (PIX11) – An area of low pressure will continue to meander over the Canadian Maritimes before moving further offshore later this week.

We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers. The high temperature will be 63 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of isolated showers as low pressure will slowly drift away from the region. The high will be 62 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will work its way into the region from the west. The high will be 64 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and continued nice as high pressure will remain anchored over the area. The high will be 67 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a storm system will work its way in from the west. The high will be 68 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.