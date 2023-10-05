NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will begin to move offshore into the Atlantic as a cold front will work its way into the region from the west. We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will remain above average. The high will be 76 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a front will get closer to the area. The high temperature will be 71 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and gusty winds as low pressure will pass to the east of the region. The high will be 68 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, windy, and cool as high pressure will move toward the area. The high temperature will be 59 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool as high pressure will continue to bring cool air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 60 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a cold front will pass through the region. The high will be 66 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be a bit below average. The high will be 65 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.