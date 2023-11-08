NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will bring a return to Autumn as a weak storm system will pass to the north of the region later today. We can expect sunshine early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon. The high will be 50 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as low pressure will move north of the area. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 62 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers mainly south of the city. The high will be 53 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and nice as high pressure will work its way in from the area from the west. The high will be 51 in the city and low 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and chilly as Canadian air will remain draped over the region. The high will be 47 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and continued chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be sunny and slightly milder as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the region. The high will be 51 in the city and low 50s in the suburbs.