Bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures made it a terrific Turkey Day around the tri-state area.

Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 54 degrees, which was 3 degrees above normal. It was the third straight day with highs above normal. In addition, the weather was ideal for the parade, with no rain or strong winds hampering the festivities.

Look for those mild conditions to remain in place through early next week. Afternoon highs will primarily be in the low to mid 50s, but a few 60s are possible on Sunday and Monday.

Scattered showers are likely Friday. Saturday is looking fine, but another round of rain will be seen on Sunday.