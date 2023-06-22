NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to drift to the south of the region as high pressure will remain anchored to the north of the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers throughout the day. The high will be 66 in the city, low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as low pressure will continue to influence the region. The high will be 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible and a high of 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. It will be a bit humid with a high of 83 in the city, mid 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible during the afternoon. The high will be 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a high of 77 in the city, upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move toward the area from the west. The high will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.