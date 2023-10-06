NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will move offshore as a cold front will work its way in from the west. We can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered rain and drizzle. The high temperature will be 72 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms as low pressure will move through the region. The rain may be locally heavy at times during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 68 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure will begin to influence the weather in the area. The high will be 61 in the city and low 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool as Canadian air will remain draped over the region. The high temperature will be 60 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of showers as a front slowly drifts through the area. The high will be 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will remain in control of the weather. The high will be 65 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for much of the region.