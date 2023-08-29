NEW YORK (PIX11) — A warm front will lift across the region Tuesday night, followed by a cold front that passes during the day on Wednesday.

Some showers will be possible, followed by an extended dry stretch that may last through the rest of the week. That area of high pressure will also be strong enough to suppress Hurricane Idalia from making its way up the East Coast and head our way.

Skies will remain cloudy on Tuesday night. It will be a muggy night, and some fog might develop late at night. Toward daybreak, there could be a few showers that may develop toward daybreak. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 70 degrees.

A few showers will be possible in the morning on Wednesday. Eventually, the threat should diminish during the day as the front passes. Despite the frontal passage, temperatures can enter the lower 80s.

Things then calm down for the rest of the week. An area of high pressure will slide in from the Midwest and settle in, giving us a delightful stretch as we head into the holiday weekend. Thursday will feature a good deal of clouds associated with what will be left of Hurricane Idalia when it makes its way toward the Carolinas.

That storm will then head to sea, which may stall off the coast. Expect highs to be in the upper 70s. On Friday, the high pressure should allow skies to clear and bring in sunny skies. Highs will be upper 70s.

A warming trend then develops over the holiday weekend. Expect highs from the lower 80s on Saturday to around 90 degrees on Labor Day. The next chance of showers should hold off until mid-next week when a cold front approaches.