NEW YORK (PIX11) – Low pressure will move through the area today bringing unsettled weather for the end of the week. We can expect periods of rain today with locally heavy downpours. The high temperature will be 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and windy as low pressure will drift to the north of the region. There is a chance of scattered showers during the afternoon and early evening as the system will continue to influence the weather over the area. The high will be 62 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny, windy, and chilly as air from Canada will settle into the region during the afternoon. The high will be 56 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and diminishing winds as high pressure will slowly work its way into the area. The high will be 59 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region.

Wednesday will be sunny and continued pleasant with temperatures that will be above average for much of the area. The high will be 65 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild as winds will shift to the south bringing air from the Gulf of Mexico to the region. The high will be 70 in the city and upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.