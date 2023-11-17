NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as a cold front will work its way in from the west. We can expect morning sunshine to give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 66 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers early followed by gradual clearing. Winds will be gusty during the afternoon as colder air works its way into the region. The high will be 58 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and windy as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high will be 52 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 40s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rain developing as an area of low pressure will approach the region from the south. The high will be 51 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the area. The high will be 54 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and colder with a high of 40 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.