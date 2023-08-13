NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite heavy rain early Sunday morning, New York City woke up to dry conditions and comfortable temperatures.

Although clouds varied in intensity throughout the day, skies will remain clear throughout the evening, picking back up Monday morning. Overnight temperatures will cool into the low 70s and upper 60s as the cold front pushes through. Conditions will also remain dry.

Rain is possible late tomorrow evening, although clouds will stick around during the day, and there is a chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday. This week will have temperatures close to the mid-80s for most, and showers won’t return until Friday.