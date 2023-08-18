NEW YORK (PIX11) — Strong thunderstorms will move through Friday morning followed by drier air and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Expect rain and thunderstorms to give way to partly sunny skies with a high temperature of 83 in the city, and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high will be 87 in the city, upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny, warm, and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 for much of the region.

Tuesday will be sunny and noticeably cooler as high pressure will move in from the west. The high will be 77 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure continues to dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 80 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.