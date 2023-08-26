NEW YORK (PIX11) — Showers start off this soupy Saturday with a break for some sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures are expected in the low to mid-80s for the area and Central Park will reach 83 degrees.

High pressure will move in on Sunday, bringing in a nice northerly breeze. The humidity will tumble and temperatures will end up backing down into the upper 70s.

Heading into next week, the sun will give way to clouds on Monday. On Tuesday a cold front will move in, and it will be slow to exit. That front will bring showers and thunderstorms not only on Tuesday but on Wednesday as well.

Skies briefly clear out on Thursday, but another round of storms could move back by next Friday.