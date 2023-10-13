NEW YORK (PIX11) — This weekend will feature another rain event in the tri-state area. This will be the sixth weekend in a row where rain has affected either or both days. The good news is that while Saturday will be wet and chilly, we will be able to salvage Sunday as the storm system will be quick to exit.

Friday night will feature clouds on the increase during the overnight hours. Overnight temperatures will be around the lower 50s.

The rain will develop early on Saturday, and it will continue through the day. Much of the rain will be on the light to moderate side, so concerns for any flooding look to be minimal at this time. As the winds will come from the north and east, it will be a raw and chilly day. Temperatures will climb no better than the lower to mid 50s during the day.

The rain will start to taper off on Saturday night as a secondary area of low pressure develops offshore and tracks well east. There might be a few lingering showers early on Sunday morning, but most will end up seeing the day with no rain. The sun will break through at times as well, but there the winds will pick up from the north. Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 50s, but the 20 mph gusts will make it feel much colder.

Conditions improve somewhat on Monday, but it will still be cool. The winds will continue to come in from the north, keeping temperatures in the upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

A wave of low pressure may develop well offshore, bringing the chance of showers on Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with highs staying in the mid 50s.

Things finally take a turn for the better by Wednesday as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will moderate back into the mid to upper 60s for the latter part of next week.