NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be a rainy and cold day in the New York City area.

The Wednesday morning rain showers will partially clear by the afternoon. But the temperatures will remain below average with a high of 48 in the city, and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs. A gusty northwest wind will make it feel cooler in spots.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure works its way in from the west. The high will be 50 in the city, upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder with a high of 60 in the city, and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and unseasonably mild as winds will shift to the southwest and bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the area. The high will be 64 in the city, low to mid-60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure remains in the region. The high will be 66 in the city, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures that will remain above average. The high will be 65 in the city, mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as a front will move through the area. The high will be 61 in the city, the low to mid-60s in the suburbs.