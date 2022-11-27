NEW YORK (PIX11) — A dreary and rainy end to Thanksgiving weekend is on tap in the New York City area.

After some showers throughout the day Sunday, a few local spots could see heavy downpours in the evening. Temperatures will remain above average with a high of 56 in the city, and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and breezy as a cold front will move offshore and high pressure will approach from the west. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly and temperatures will return to below average with a high of 45 in the city, and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds. Showers will develop later in the day but temperatures will be above average with a high of 55 in the city, and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy, and colder. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and continue chilly with temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mild as winds will shift to the south and bring air from the Gulf of Mexico to the area. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, and the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.