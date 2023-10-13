NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as a storm system will work its way in from the west. We can expect sunshine early followed by increasing clouds later this afternoon. The high temperature will be 64 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will move through the region. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 58 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain early followed by gradual clearing as the storm system moves away from the area. The high will be 58 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and continued cool as a weak front will pass through the region. The high temperature will be 59 in the city and upper 50s to near 60 in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and temperatures that will remain below average. The high will be 59 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs near 60 degrees for much of the area.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and milder with a high of 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.