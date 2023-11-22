NEW YORK (PIX11) – Look for early-morning rain and wind to give way to mostly cloudy skies later today.

A few peeks of sun are likely as well. Temperatures will be on the mild side early (mid 50s to near 60 degrees), and then slowly drop during the afternoon and evening.

Conditions are looking much brighter for Thanksgiving and the parade tomorrow. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny and there will be a bit of a breeze out there as well. Afternoon highs will reach the low 50s.

Some colder air will then move into area on Friday as temperatures drop into the mid and upper 40s.

Saturday will be even chillier with a high of just 38.

Expect a chance of showers Sunday evening into Monday morning.