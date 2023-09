NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday is off to a sunny start but showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the New York City area this afternoon.

Sunday’s high is expected to hover around the mid-70s.

The wet weather will carry over into Monday. It will be the only rainy day this week, which will be mostly clear and comfortable.

Temperatures this week will be in the low to mid-70s, apart from Monday, which is expected to fall just below the 70-degree mark. Summer officially ends on Saturday.