NEW YORK (PIX11) – A weak storm system will pass to the north of the region followed by high pressure that will arrive to finish the workweek. We can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered showers possible. The high will be 60 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain showers south of the city as a front will move through the region. Temperatures will be cooler with a high of 53 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and brisk as high pressure will work in from the west. The high will be 52 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and chilly with temperatures that will be below average. The high will be 45 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers. A few wet snowflakes may mix in well north and west of the city. The high will be 49 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures near 50 degrees for much of the region.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder with a high of 52 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.