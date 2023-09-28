NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will remain to the north of the area as a storm system will move in from the south to end the workweek. We can expect sunshine early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing late in the evening. The high will be 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will move through the region. The high will be 63 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. The high will be 68 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 76 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 80 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny and continued warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 for much of the area.