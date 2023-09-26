NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm that has been keeping it raw and rainy since the weekend is finally on the way out. The rain has shifted offshore and we will see the sun make a return on Wednesday. We stay dry on Thursday, but another storm off the coast will bring rain back into the tri-state region on Friday.

The clouds will partially clear out on Tuesday night, but it will remain to be chilly for late September. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low to mid 50s in New York City, while many areas to the north and west will drop well into the 40s. Winds will still be from the northeast, and that will continue to cause water to pile up along coastal sections and create minor tidal flooding in the evening.

On Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will nose in from the north, allowing for partly to mostly sunny skies. There will still be northerly wind around and that will limit temperatures into the upper 60s during the afternoon.

As the high shift offshore, we will see the winds shift more the east and that will bring in a good amount of clouds during the day on Thursday. It will stay dry though, but the cloud cover will keep temperatures from climbing no higher than the mid 60s.

A wave of low pressure off the coast will bring back more rain across the region early on Friday. Aided with an upper level system, there is a chance that there may be a few downpours associated with the rain. Due to the recent rainfall from the past few days and any additional rain on Friday, some localized flash flooding may occur. It will stay cool as well with highs in the mid 70s.

While there may be a lingering shower early on Saturday, much of the day will feature clearing skies. A southwesterly wind develops, and we will see temperatures make a return into the lower 70s.

The warming trend will continue on Sunday as well as temperatures climb further into he upper 70s.

Heading into the early part of next week, the temperatures look to continue the upward trend with highs potentially hitting 80 degrees.