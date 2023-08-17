NEW YORK (PIX11) – A stationary front will remain draped over the region for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic.

We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 in the city and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy early with rain and thunderstorms followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high will be 85 in the city and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for much of the region. The high will be 80 in the city and upper-70s to low-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. The high temperature will be 86 in the city and mid to upper-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and very warm with temperatures near 90 degrees for much of the area.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as low pressure will move through the region later in the day. The high will be 81 in the city and low-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will bring dry air in from Canada. The high will be 82 in the city and low-80s in the suburbs.