NEW YORK (PIX11) — After weekend storms pummelled the New York City area, the rain continues this week.

Monday will be mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers throughout the day. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as low pressure will continue to spin over the great lakes. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 53 in the city, and low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a spot shower as low pressure finally begins to move offshore. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and drier as high pressure works its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 59 in the city, and the upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.