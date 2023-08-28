NEW YORK (PIX11) — Monday saw a cloudy day in New York City

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers as low pressure will move to the south of the region. Temperatures will remain below average, with a high of 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will move through the area during the late morning and early afternoon. The high will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and mild with temperatures in the upper 70s to 80s for much of the region.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high of 76.