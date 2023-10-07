NEW YORK (PIX11) — Flood Watches have been issued for the city and surrounding suburbs Saturday.

Heavy downpours are expected Saturday morning before it starts to back off during the middle part of the day. In the afternoon, the actual cold front will cross through bringing a more widespread round of heavy rain for the entire region before it finally tapers off late in the day or in the evening.

In terms of rainfall amounts, many areas will see an inch or more of rain. For those spots that see the heavy downpours on Saturday morning, rainfall amounts may go past 3 inches or more.

Once the front passes, a gusty westerly wind moves in bringing a cool Canadian air mass to the region. Temperatures may go down below the 50-degree mark by early Sunday morning. During the day, the cool breeze will continue, keeping temperatures in the upper 50s.

For Monday, cool conditions will continue. Despite ample sunshine, temperatures will barely be able to climb to 60 degrees. For the rest of the week, temperatures will be able to moderate with highs eventually making their way back into the upper 60s.