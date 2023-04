NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a wet, cloudy, and foggy start, the conditions will get drier by Sunday afternoon in the New York City area.

The sun peeks through in the second half of the day but with low pressure slowly leaving the region, isolated showers remain in the forecast throughout the day. The highs will reach the mid-60s in most areas.

It will be bright and dry for the first half of the workweek. The highs will the low 60s on Monday and Tuesday.