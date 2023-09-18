NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week started on a soggy note as a storm system brought a tricky morning rush. While there was a lull for some during the middle part of the day, more rain came through during the afternoon and into the early evening.

Once the storm departs, an area of high pressure will move in and settle across the region for the rest of the week.

Any lingering showers will taper off during the evening hours. The rest of the night will feature partial clearing, with temperatures dropping to around 60 degrees.

Tuesday will feature a few clouds during the day. Otherwise, there is plenty of sunshine as high pressure enters the Northeast. Afternoon temperatures should make their way into the mid-70s.

The rest of the week should feature generally sunny skies as the high will be slow to exit. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-70s through the period.

An area of low pressure is expected to form off the Carolinas and enter our region during the weekend.

Most of Saturday looks to be dry, with some sunshine to start. During the day, clouds appear to increase before any showers associated with the approaching system arrive toward the evening hours. While it is an early call, we may see a steady round of rain lingering into Sunday morning before it tapers off to showers. Temperatures throughout the weekend appear in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Drier weather should return by next Monday, with highs in the mid-70s.