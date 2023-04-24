NEW YORK (PIX11) — While the weekend dealt with stormy conditions, particularly on Saturday night, the last work week of April will be a relatively quiet one. A weak system brings the chance of showers during the middle part of the week, but temperatures will remain to be a few degrees below where they should be for this time of the year.

An upper level low to the north will keep the clouds around. Any light showers associated with the low across northern areas will dissipate in the evening. Overnight temperatures will end up into the low to mid 40s in the city. Across far northern areas, Frost Advisories have been issued as those areas will go down into the mid to upper 30s.

The low to the north will drift into Eastern Canada and should allow for a bit more sunshine on Tuesday. Expect temperatures stay at around 60 degrees.

Wednesday will start out with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 60s. Late in the day a weak system will bring the chance of scattered showers and maybe a few storms around. The storm should shift off the coast late at night skies should clear out afterward.

The rest of the week remains to be quiet. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Unfortunately, the quiet weather comes to a close during the weekend. A potent storm looks to bring some rain, especially on Sunday, and it may linger into next Monday. Much of Saturday should be okay with partly sunny skies with highs around 60. A few showers may develop late Saturday night, but the heavier rain will move in on Sunday. There are indications that the storm will be slow to exit keeping the chance of rain through at least Monday morning. More details on the weekend storm will come together as the week progresses.