NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of low pressure brought some rain across the region on Thursday. While it was mainly a rain event, there were a few strong thunderstorms across Central New Jersey that prompted a Tornado Warning for Burlington and Ocean Counties.

So far, a funnel cloud was reported around 3:10 p.m. near Browns Mills in Burlington County.

Any showers that still linger will taper off on Thursday evening. The rest of the night should feature clearing skies and temperatures in the upper 60s.

The week looks to end pleasantly as high pressure enters the region. Skies will feature sunny skies for much of the day on Friday. Temperatures will make their way back up into the mid-80s.

Much of the weekend looks pleasant, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s on both days. A weak system may bring an isolated shower or thunderstorm late on Saturday or during the early morning hours on Sunday. Outside of that, expect both days to feature mostly sunny skies.

For the start of the week, skies feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s on Monday. A storm system looks to move in late, bringing some showers and storms for Tuesday. Things should dry up for Wednesday, but temperatures may start to warm up for the latter part of the week.